WATCH: New Jersey Dog Receives College Diploma

Some dogs barely graduate from obedience school, but this good boy from New Jersey just graduated from college.

Justin — a yellow Labrador-Golden Retriever mix — attended every class with Grace Mariani at Seton Hall University. The pair became inseparable after Mariani received him from the non-profit Canine Companions.

The viral video posted on the school’s social media page shows the six-year-old dog receiving his diploma in his mouth. Seton Hall President Joseph E. Nyre, Ph.D. threw his hands in the air, and the crowd cheered.

Mariani earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education, and she plans to work in special education, CBS news reported.

People took to Twitter to express their congratulations for the duo.

A total of 2,337 students graduated from Seton Hall University.