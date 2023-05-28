WATCH: New Jersey Dog Receives College Diploma

Some dogs barely graduate from obedience school, but this good boy from New Jersey just graduated from college.
Justin — a yellow Labrador-Golden Retriever mix — attended every class with Grace Mariani at Seton Hall University. The pair became inseparable after Mariani received him from the non-profit Canine Companions.
The viral video posted on the school’s social media page shows the six-year-old dog receiving his diploma in his mouth. Seton Hall President Joseph E. Nyre, Ph.D. threw his hands in the air, and the crowd cheered.
Mariani earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education, and she plans to work in special education, CBS news reported.
People took to Twitter to express their congratulations for the duo.
Congratulations, Grace and #servicedog Justin! 🎓🙌 Thank you, @SetonHall, for sharing this special moment!
— Canine Companions® (@canineorg) May 25, 2023
A total of 2,337 students graduated from Seton Hall University.
