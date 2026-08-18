Cruise Ship Chaos: Drunk Ohio Couple Allegedly Punches Family, Including 9-Year-Old

A drunk Ohio couple was arrested on a cruise ship after allegedly attacking a family over the level of onboard noise.

The intoxicated suspects “were apparently arguing loudly after taking advantage of some adult beverages” when one of the victims asked them to quiet down — prompting the pair to confront the victim and get in their face outside the family’s cabin door, the New York Post reported overnight.

Gannon Jacox, 29, and his girlfriend Brooklyn Hicks, 28, were arrested on Saturday, Aug. 15 at Port Canaveral, about 40 miles from Orlando International Airport.

The allegedly drunken passengers then “pushed their way into the victim’s room,” where Jacox began attacking two adult victims and their 9-year-old child.

Four cruise ships docked at Port Canaveral — Royal Caribbean’s Adventure of the Seas, Disney’s Disney Treasure and Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras and Carnival Freedom, according to the port’s cruise ship schedule for the day.

It is unclear which vessel the suspects were staying on.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey posted on the department’s Facebook page and recounted the events that led to the Ohio couple’s arrest.

Ivey wrote, “Just to round out the weekend we’re bringing you another incident from one of our many cruise ships this weekend…and if isn’t the summer heat that’s getting to them, it’s definitely the alcohol!! Actually now that I think about things, it’s for sure the alcohol combined with an apparent lack of common sense!!”

Continuing, Ivey said: The suspects were apparently arguing loudly after taking advantage of some adult beverages, when one of the victims asked them to quiet down. Hicks apparently didn’t like the request so she decided to go confront them. Jacox then decides it’s a great idea to walk over with his cell phone and start recording the incident as he tells Hicks to beat them up!! The suspects then pushed their way into the victims room, which included a 9 year old child!

As a fight ensued Jacox ends up hitting all 3 people (including the child) and Hicks was just swinging, hoping one would land. Jacox got a pretty gross injury to his eye, that was either caused by one of the victims or friendly fire from the Haymakers his girlfriend was throwing!! Well, regardless of how insane the entire incident was, thankfully none of the victims were seriously injured in this ridiculous escapade!!

The Post confirmed Jacox is currently being held on a $31,000 bond, while Hicks is being held on a $6,000 bond according to public records.

The two will enjoy an “extended stay at their unplanned destination (Brevard County’s jail) with close quarter sleeping arrangements, communal showers, no drink packages and of course no excursions!! Of course on a bright note they will have sandals but not like the Sandals Resorts just the ones you wear in the shower!!”

Ivey concluded, “So what’s the moral of the story…if you can’t hold your liquor, then you definitely shouldn’t be out in public causing a scene like this and injuring random people including a child!! And if that memo is not clear enough for you then you might want to stay your butt out of Brevard County!!”