Hundreds of families in need are getting a turkey this Thanksgiving thanks to a massive donation by an anonymous individual.

Food on the Move, an organization that partners with local “health experts, community leaders, government agencies, and local businesses to bring quality food and resources into areas without access to fresh produce known as food deserts,” received a generous donation ahead of this Thanksgiving holiday. The individual, who remains anonymous, donated 598 turkeys to the organization, which will benefit families in need in the Tulsa area.

According to local reports, “The donation came in at a hefty 12,000 pounds or 6 tons.” The food will be distributed through several partners, including Lindsey House, Hudson Villas, Coffee Bunker, Stored Goodness, Walter’s Way, A New Leaf, The Common Good, and Glory Rogers Church.

“Making food more accessible takes all of us working together,” Tina Parkhill, CEO of Food On The Move, said in a statement provided to Tulsa’s News Pulse.

She added, “Thanks to the generosity of this donor and the relationships we’ve built with our community partners, we’re able to help more families put a turkey on their Thanksgiving table.”

During Tuesday’s annual turkey pardoning at the White House, President Donald Trump expressed hope that the American people can be “united in gratitude for what our country has achieved,” expressing thanks for the hand of Divine Providence.

“It’s a very special time for me for a lot of reasons. I ask God to watch over and protect all of our military and all of our people. I’m so proud of our people, and I’m so proud to be your president, because we have we’ve never had a time like this,” Trump said during the ceremony.

“To all Americans, I hope you spend this week in joyous company of family and friends, and we want to give thanks and grace and gifts, Divine Providence, and make memories that will last forever,” he added.