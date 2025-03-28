Congress must ensure only U.S. citizens are voting in federal elections, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, announcing he is introducing a “beefed up” version of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act this year.

Host Mike Slater asked Lee about his SAVE Act, which essentially expands proof-of-citizenship requirements to vote in federal elections.

“We talked with [Rep.] Chip [Roy] a couple times about it, but President Trump signed his executive order yesterday, and he’s calling for proof of citizenship,” Slater said.

“Great. Voter ID. Great. One day voting and paper ballots. Do you agree with all four of these? And would Congress need to get involved to make these — all four of these happen?” he asked.

“Yes and yes, I agree with the policy on all four of those,” Lee responded. “I think we need that. It’s one of the reasons why I introduced the SAVE Act to the Senate last year, along with my House counterpart sponsor, Chip Roy.”

He said this year, they are introducing a “beefed up” version of the SAVE Act.

“But bottom line, we got to make sure that people voting in the United States, in federal elections are, in fact, U.S. citizens, and for a variety of reasons, existing federal law as interpreted by the Supreme Court, not only doesn’t it require that, but it almost prohibits it, perversely,” Lee said.

“And I also believe this likely does require legislation in order to stick,” he added.

