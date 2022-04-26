Current NBA free agent and outspoken human rights advocate Enes Kanter Freedom says he’s ready to consider moving to the Sunshine State after a meeting with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The former Celtic, who gained notoriety this year for wearing shoes protesting against China’s oppression of its Muslim Uyghur minorities, posted a tweet with DeSantis in which he said he would consider the governor’s “offer” to move to Florida.

It was a pleasure to meet with @GovRonDeSantis Huge thanks for your support and friendship. I’ll definitely consider your offer to move to Florida 😄 pic.twitter.com/pMPwt6YAgw — Enes FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) April 26, 2022

While prior to this past season, Freedom was primarily known for criticizing the freedom suppressing policies of the Erdogan government in his native Turkey, this year, he took his protests to a new level by targeting the NBA’s most lucrative business partner outside the United States, communist China.

Most notably, Freedom wore sneakers saying “Free Tibet” early in the season.

(Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Freedom also wore shoes demanding China free its oppressed Uyghur minority.

(Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

These protests, and others, resulted in a steep decline in Freedom’s playing time and, according to Freedom, a plea from the league to get him to stop wearing shoes critical of China.

The NBA denies that they ever made such a request.

The former Celtic added “Freedom” to his name after becoming an American citizen in November.