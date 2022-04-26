Freedom to Florida?: NBA Human Rights Advocate Considers Move After Meeting DeSantis

Enes Kanter
Getty Images/Katelyn Mulcahy
Dylan Gwinn

Current NBA free agent and outspoken human rights advocate Enes Kanter Freedom says he’s ready to consider moving to the Sunshine State after a meeting with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The former Celtic, who gained notoriety this year for wearing shoes protesting against China’s oppression of its Muslim Uyghur minorities, posted a tweet with DeSantis in which he said he would consider the governor’s “offer” to move to Florida.

While prior to this past season, Freedom was primarily known for criticizing the freedom suppressing policies of the Erdogan government in his native Turkey, this year, he took his protests to a new level by targeting the NBA’s most lucrative business partner outside the United States, communist China.

Most notably, Freedom wore sneakers saying “Free Tibet” early in the season.

Enes Freedom

(Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Freedom also wore shoes demanding China free its oppressed Uyghur minority.

The shoes of Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics before the Celtics home opener against the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden on October 22, 2021 in Boston,...

(Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

These protests, and others, resulted in a steep decline in Freedom’s playing time and, according to Freedom, a plea from the league to get him to stop wearing shoes critical of China.

The NBA denies that they ever made such a request.

The former Celtic added “Freedom” to his name after becoming an American citizen in November.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.