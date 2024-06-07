Former Dolphins Corner Xavien Howard Sued for Sending Revenge Porn

Rich Storry/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Former Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is being sued after he allegedly sent naked pictures of a woman he was dating to her son in a revenge porn plot.

The free agent corner, who was released by Miami earlier in the offseason, is being sued by one ex-girlfriend and the son of another ex-girlfriend. According to CBS Miami, the first ex-girlfriend accuses Howard of spreading sexually explicit videos, an action that she claims left her feeling “debased and utterly humiliated.”

Xavien Howard, #25 of the Miami Dolphins, rushes the passer during an NFL football game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

The second suit is being brought by the son of Howard’s other ex-girlfriend. The son claims that Howard impregnated his mother and then insisted that she have an abortion. After she refused, he accused Howard of texting him sexually explicit pictures of his mother.

Xavien Howard of the Miami Dolphins and Justin Watson of the Kansas City Chiefs battle for the ball during the NFL match between Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs at Deutsche Bank Park on November 5, 2023, in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

The ex-girlfriend’s son was a minor at the time.

Howard has not commented on the charges publicly.

