‘Rome Has Fallen’: Fans Shocked After Japan Beats the U.S. in World Junior Football Championships

America may be known for football, but social media went nuts when a team of Japanese boys beat the American team in the IFAF U20 World Junior Football Championships on Wednesday.

We are talking about actual football here, not soccer, also known as “futbol.”

Football may be a way of life for many in the U.S., but apparently, we are not sending our best to the championships. The U.S. team lost to Japan in a lopsided 41-20 rout in Edmonton.

Isn’t football supposed to be America’s game?

Social media users asked that very question. To say they were shocked at the result is to understate the reaction.

this is soccer right? please tell me this is soccer — (@JTheWSF) June 26, 2024

Did Japan play with Godzilla or something? — Brian Ross (@brewmeone) June 26, 2024

One of the most embarrassing moments in the history of this country — Aadan (@JMurrayWrld) June 27, 2024

The Japanese have been waiting for this moment for 79 years — Sidelines Sports Network™ (@Sidelines_SN) June 26, 2024

Rome has fallen. Otherwise speechless — Ohmly (@k0nfuciu5) June 27, 2024

The republic has fallen — Dom Quilici (@DQuilici1) June 27, 2024

Where did they play Pearl Harbor? — MellowX (@MellowXodus) June 27, 2024

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston