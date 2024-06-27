‘Rome Has Fallen’: Fans Shocked After Japan Beats the U.S. in World Junior Football Championships

Bernhard Lang_Getty Images
Bernhard Lang/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

America may be known for football, but social media went nuts when a team of Japanese boys beat the American team in the IFAF U20 World Junior Football Championships on Wednesday.

We are talking about actual football here, not soccer, also known as “futbol.”

Football may be a way of life for many in the U.S., but apparently, we are not sending our best to the championships. The U.S. team lost to Japan in a lopsided 41-20 rout in Edmonton.

Isn’t football supposed to be America’s game?

Social media users asked that very question. To say they were shocked at the result is to understate the reaction.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.