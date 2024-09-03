‘This Prevents an Honest Election’: Fan Covers Up Fake Ads Claiming Eagles Endorsed Kamala Harris

Fox 29 in Philadelphia ran across a Philly Eagles fan taping paper over the top of a Kamala Harris endorsement poster falsely attributed to the NFL team.

The NFL fan who said his name was “Joe” insisted that the counterfeit posters claiming that the team had officially endorsed Harris were concerning to him and had the potential to “prevent an honest election.”

The Fox cameras caught Joe using a gluestick to paste an excerpt from a press release from the Eagles stating that the team has not endorsed Harris and is not responsible for the posters seen on Philly’s mass transit bus shelters.

“This is a circumstance that’s very concerning to me because whoever put this inside this casing did several things. I’m a lifelong Philadelphia guy from South Philly. I love the Eagles, loyal to them, to the end,” the fan told the news team.

“I am a Republican, just to say that to you,” he continued. “But my concern here is not that someone is expressing an opinion, which everyone’s entitled to do, but that this person is lying to everyone that comes and uses this [bus] stop.”

LISTEN: ⁦@Eagles⁩ fan Joe from South Philly explains why he is out at bus shelter at 34th & Walnut, covering one of the what the team called “counterfeit political ads.” pic.twitter.com/jLys1DsKpZ — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) September 3, 2024

“That’s what I’m very concerned about. The fact that they’re spreading lies that the Philadelphia Eagles endorsed Kamala Harris as a candidate for president in the United States,” Joe explained.

“We all know Philadelphia’s the battleground for Pennsylvania. And these types of lies are the things that prevent honesty in the election process,” Joe insisted. “And I think that’s what we have to promote, the integrity of the process.”

The posters seem to have shown up at several bus shelters in the city sometime over the weekend.

However, on Monday, the Eagles released a statement saying that they were not responsible for the posters and did not confirm that they had endorsed Harris.

“We are aware counterfeit political ads are being circulated and are working with our advertising partner to have them removed,” the team wrote in a post on X.

We are aware counterfeit political ads are being circulated and are working with our advertising partner to have them removed. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 2, 2024

Some social media users have attributed the counterfeit left-wing posters to street artist Winston Tseng, who has released a series of anti-Trump and pro-Biden and Harris graphics.

