Ex-NBA Player Rex Chapman Urges Media to Ignore 2nd Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump

Ex-NBA player Rex Chapman was seen urging the media to ignore the second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump and suggested that they should continue focusing on the migrant problem in Ohio instead.

The former drug addict and failed CNN host, whose show lasted four episodes, jumped to his X account on Sunday to try and get the media to deep-six the assassination attempt story, writing, “Media – please go to Springfield and cover the story there. Not the one on the golf course in Florida. We’re watching.”

Chapman also accused Trump of causing “bomb threats against schools and hospitals” for the ex-president’s daring to bring attention to the rising crime and blight occurring in Springfield, Ohio, thanks to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s failed border policies that have sent thousands of indigent migrants into the small Ohio community.

The ex-NBA player, who retired in 2000 before his life went into a tailspin of drug abuse and multiple arrests, has also posted several conspiracy theories to his overheated X account, the latest of which paints the would-be assassin as an angry Republican even though he donated exclusively to Democrat candidates.

Chapman has a long history of posting, or re-posting, false claims, lies, and misinformation on his X feed.

To note just some of those lies, in 2021, Chapman accused Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of being anti-mask during the pandemic, a claim a CNN fact-checker called false.

That same year, he posted a doctored video to further the false claim that the military band played “Hit the Road Jack” when Trump left office.

Earlier, he pushed out the fake news that voting boxes were locked in California and would not let people deposit their votes back in 2020.

He has also repeatedly leveled racist attacks on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

