Hall of Fame Coach Tony Dungy Urges Fellow Floridians to Resist Radical Abortion Amendment

Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy has appealed to Floridians to oppose radical abortion Amendment 4 when they go to the polls next month.

In a video produced by Apologetics.Org posted to X, Dungy urges viewers to vote no on an amendment he claims was “strategically written to be vague and deceptive.”

In reference to the “vagueness” of the law, Dungy cites wording from the amendment where it states abortions can be had up until the moment of “viability” but claims the proposed law never states exactly when viability takes place. In addition, the former Steeler and NBC analyst says the law allows for abortions to “protect the patient’s health” but never specifies the type of health that would need to be threatened or the threshold that would have to be met.

Perhaps most strikingly, Dungy explains to viewers that if voters overturn Florida’s law requiring parental consent, abortion would become “the only medical procedure that can be performed on a minor without the parent’s permission.”

“In his video, Dungy recalled that Amendment 4 was written by the same ACLU lawyers who crafted the state of Michigan’s pro-abortion Proposal 3 in 2022, which passed 57-43,” LifeSite News reported. “Dungy then said that ‘all mothers deserve healthcare and protection’ and that ‘all babies in the womb are actual lives in God’s eyes and those babies deserve protection,’ though he also praised the ‘exceptions” that are allowed by current Florida law.'”

The movement against Amendment 4 enjoys strong support from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), and Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump has also said he will oppose it.