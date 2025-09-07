VIDEO: 66-Year-Old Plays Tuba in LSU’s Band as a Freshman

Kent Broussard, a 66-year-old freshman at LSU, has gone viral after his appearance on Saturday in the LSU Tiger Marching Band.

ESPN showcased the nearly AARP-qualified freshman on their Random Fandom segment.

Saturday’s game against Louisiana Tech was Broussard’s first as an official member of the band.

“Now, the first time he watched LSU inside Tiger Stadium, he was just nine years old,” ESPN announcers said on the broadcast. “Life took him another way — a career, raising a family. But he had a dream: of joining the Golden Band from Tigerland. And five years ago, Kent picked up the tuba, he practiced, he trained, and yes, he enrolled in LSU, auditioned — he made the band!

“Tonight, nearly six decades later…Kent Broussard, a 66-year-old freshman. Broussard making his dream come true. He took the field at half-time with the Golden Band From Tigerland. How great is that?”

In an interview with CBS News, Broussard, a retired accountant, says his wife encouraged him to pursue his dream of joining the band.

“At first I was like, ‘Do they have like a senior band?’” Cheryl Broussard said. “I mean, I wasn’t sure what he was exactly talking about. And it was the real band.”

If anyone thinks Broussard was cut any breaks due to his age, LSU Band Director Simon Holoweiko insists that is not the case.

“No, there are no breaks when you come here,” Holoweiko said. “And we follow that process to get the best possible group we can.”

The next oldest member of the LSU band is 25 years old.

Broussard believes his experience should serve as a sign to anyone to pursue their dreams.

“Try it,” Broussard said. “The only thing you can do is fail. Your only failure is not trying.”