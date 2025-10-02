MMA Fighter Pummels Florida Home Intruder: ‘Just God and My hands’

Intruding on someone else’s home is never a good idea, but it’s an especially bad idea when that home is protected by a trained mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter.

Henry Rojas, a trained MMA fighter, was sleeping at his sister’s home near Fort Lauderdale on Saturday morning when his teenage nephew woke him to let him know there was an intruder in the living room.

Rojas reacted instantly, springing up and racing to confront the home intruder.

“I’m prepared. It’s not my first time; I don’t feel pain. Nothing,” Rojas told CBS 12. “I don’t have guns; I wasn’t looking for a knife — just God and my hands, that’s it.”

The intruder, named Andrew Carasani, found himself on the business end of multiple strikes and was eventually subdued by Rojas until police arrived.

Rojas’s sister, Patrizia, who was in Miami with her husband at the time of the incident, described her emotions after hearing her son’s frantic phone call.

“He was screaming, ‘Mom, call police, someone has broken into the house,’” Patrizia Rojas recalled.

As for Carasani, he told the judge that he mistakenly entered the Rojas’s residence after a night of drinking at a nearby club. He claims he was looking for a friend’s house and opened the wrong door.

The 31-year-old Carasani has been charged with home invasion and had his bond set $20,000.

As for Henry Rojas, he sees the whole thing very simply.

“Protect your family,” he said. “There are a lot of crazy people [who] don’t believe in God, who [are] only looking for damage.”