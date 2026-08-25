Chicago Sky announced on Tuesday that former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom would be banned from the Wintrust Arena following his altercation with Natasha Cloud on Sunday.

Michael Alter, owner of the Chicago Sky, announced the ban, saying that Enes had demonstrated he was a potential “threat.”

“He has demonstrated to us, unequivocally, that he has the potential to be a threat,” Alter said.

Alter added that the confrontation began after Freedom started “chirping” at Cloud in the third quarter.

“He began to chirp with her in the third quarter,” Alter said. “I would characterize it as trash talking, nothing personal. Basketball-related, but enough to get her attention, engage her, and in my opinion, to try to provoke her.”

The incident occurred when Cloud was seen yelling toward Enes Kanter-Freedom, who was sitting courtside. When Freedom stepped toward the floor, security intervened and escorted him out amid a torrent of boos. Take a look:

Enes Kanter Freedom had made previous headlines when he declared himself for the WNBA after the league’s leadership said it would discuss what defines a woman. As part of his continued trolling, the former NBA player was seen wearing a shirt with the definition of “woman” emblazoned on the front.

Speaking to Outkick, Freedom denied antagonizing Cloud.

“Sophie Cunningham shot a three, and I put my hands up to celebrate,” Freedom said. “Literally, a couple of possessions later, Natasha came back and started screaming and yelling and said, ‘She’s not gonna sleep with you.’

“And I was like, ‘I am not trying to sleep with her. I’m just here to protect women and support her.’ And then, obviously, after that she started yapping, and she started to walk towards me, and literally I just got up, and then I was like, ‘I’m just here to protect women, and that’s all,'” he added.

“I was cheering for my friend Sophie because when she shot that three, I put my hands in the air. A couple possessions later, she came back and said, ‘She’s not gonna sleep with you.’ And I was shocked. I was like, ‘Listen, I’m not trying to sleep with her. I think she’s awesome. She’s a good friend.’ But I think it has a lot to do with my shirt.”