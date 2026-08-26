Nevada Brothel Offers 49ers Owner Jed York Lesson on Legally Paying for Sex After Prostitution Arrest

A Nevada brothel is offering San Francisco 49ers Owner Jed York some advice on where to pay for sex legally after he was arrested on prostitution charges in Ohio.

Brothel owner Dena Duff says that “Nevada’s licensed brothels offer something an NFL owner should appreciate: a legal, regulated environment where discretion and privacy are paramount,” TMZ reported.

Duff is the Madam and General Manager for Sheri’s Ranch Brothel in Pahrump, Nevada, and the NFL owner should have heeded her advice.

The NFL owner was in Ohio, his birth state, when he was arrested on Sunday by police at a trailer park in East Palestine, Ohio.

York had apparently arranged for sexual favors through an online advertisement. But it turned out to be a police sting.

Police said York arranged to have a sexual encounter for $140, and they initially charged him with engaging in prostitution. The charge was later reduced to disorderly conduct. He was also charged with “possession of criminal tools.”

He was sentenced to a day in jail for each count, to be served concurrently, and was hit with a $150 fine for the disorderly conduct charge and a $1,000 fine for the “criminal tools” charge.

Madam Duff offered a safer solution for the NFL owner.

“Sheri’s would be happy to host Jed, along with any interested NFL owners and players, for a seminar on how Nevada’s legal brothel system works, why discretion is such an important part of the business and, frankly, how to do prostitution correctly,” she said.

York is the grandson of legendary 49ers Owner Eddie DeBartolo Sr., who parlayed his success in the construction of shopping malls into the building of one of the most successful franchises in NFL history after he purchased the club in 1977.

Jed York became the 49ers CEO in 2008.

This isn’t York’s first brush with the law. In 2023, he was at the center of an insider trading scandal in which he was accused of selling his shares in the online educational support company Chegg. Ostensibly created to help students with their homework, Chegg was accused of providing students with the answers to their exams in real time.

York sold his shares at “artificially inflated prices,” according to the suit, profiting by $1.4 million. While the 49ers owner denied the charges, calling them “frivolous,” the suit was settled out of court for $55 million, with no party admitting wrongdoing.

York and his wife, Danielle Belluomini, have two sons, Jaxon and Brixton.

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