Some Fans Concerned About Tiger Woods After Rare Video Appearance

Tiger Woods’ recent video post in tribute to former pro golfer Notah Begay has some fans concerned for the golf legend’s well-being.

Woods, 50, posted the video to congratulate Begay on his acceptance of the Payne Stewart Award ceremony Tuesday night.

“Hey, Notah. It’s been an unbelievable ride with you. You first came into my life when I was 11 years old, playing in the junior world, and you came to watch me play. Our friendship has started there and never ended,” Woods said in the video. “To see what you’ve done off the golf course — I know you’ve won four times on the tour, playing in the President’s Cup … but to see what you’ve done off the course and for your local Native American communities, you’ve helped over 80,000 youths and their families, which is absolutely incredible. What an amazing job at the sports complex in San Felipe.”

Woods was involved in yet another major rollover accident in March. While he escaped with no injuries on this occasion, he was found with opioid tablets in his possession on scene, and he refused a drug test.

The 15-time major winner underwent a rehab stint in Switzerland in April.

Woods continued, “You’ve done an amazing job. I just think more people need to know what you’ve done and how you’ve served, and you’ve given back to the tribal lands and what you have done.” Woods continued. “There are so many people out there who are struggling in those communities, and you’re trying to raise the bar to allow them to go on and achieve a lot more in life and have the successes that I think they deserve and you feel they deserve.

“Again, thank you for coming to see me play. Thank you for getting our friendship started and I love you, dude.”

While Woods’ sentiments were clearly heartfelt, the main takeaway from the video, for many on social media, was Tiger’s appearance.

“What’s going on with the big cat? Looks different for sure,” one fan wrote.

“Tiger looks a shell of his former self Sadly,” wrote another.