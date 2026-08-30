Colts’ Keenan Allen Jailed on DUI Charges in Indianapolis

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen was arrested and jailed on charges of drunk driving on Sunday.

Allen was arrested in downtown Indianapolis at around 1 a.m. on Meridian Street and booked at the Marion County Arrestee Processing Center, according to the New York Post.

As of Sunday afternoon, he was still being held in the facility.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) and DWI endangering a person. Both are misdemeanors.

The team acknowledged the arrest but said they have no further comment.

“We are aware of the incident involving Keenan Allen last night,” the Colts said in a statement. “We are in the process of gathering more information and have no further comment at this time.”

Allen had only just signed a one-year deal with the Colts reportedly worth $8.32 million.

The 14-season NFL veteran played for a single season last year with the Los Angeles Chargers and earned 777 yards on 81 receptions for four touchdowns.

Before that, he played a single season with the Bears after having been traded to Chicago, ending a salary dispute with the Chargers at the tail of the 2023 season. But until then, he had played eleven seasons with the Chargers.

Allen is a 2017 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, a 2013 Rookie of the Year, and a six-time Pro Bowl player.

The Greensboro, North Carolina, native attended the University of California, Berkeley, where he played for the Golden Bears during his freshman and junior years. He then left college in 2012 to enter the 2013 NFL Draft. The Chargers selected him in the third round, 76th overall.

In the Colts’ preseason game against the Lions on Saturday, he finished with one catch for 24 yards.

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