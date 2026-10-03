49ers Owner Jed York Suspended 6 Games, Fined $500,000 After Arrest

San Francisco 49ers Owner Jed York will miss a chunk of the season and be a little lighter in the wallet after the NFL handed down its punishment following York’s arrest for disorderly conduct and possession of criminal tools over the summer.

The league issued York a six-game suspension and a $500,000 fine for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

“San Francisco 49ers principal owner Jed York has been suspended for six regular-season games and fined $500,000 for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, the NFL announced today,” the league’s statement reads. “During the time the league’s investigation has been proceeding, York has stayed away from the 49ers’ first three regular-season games, as well as from NFL league meetings. Those three missed games are counted toward his suspension, and he may return on Tuesday, Oct. 20.”

York also issued a statement, accepting full responsibility for his role in the arrest in which he was suspected of engaging in the solicitation of prostitution.

“To my family, to the players, coaches, and employees of the San Francisco 49ers, to our fans and partners, I am deeply sorry,” York said in his statement. “This was an inexcusable mistake, and I take full responsibility. What I did does not reflect my values or the man I strive to be for my family.

“While I fell short of the model I want to set for my sons, I now hope to show them the importance of owning up to one’s failures, and that even our worst moments teach us to be better.

“Leading the 49ers is a privilege, and one I don’t take lightly. Your trust will have to be earned back over time, and I look forward to that work ahead.”

York will be eligible to rejoin the team in Week 7 when the 49ers take on the Falcons.