A family in Washington is now seeking an injunction from the U.S. Supreme Court after their teenage daughter was allegedly assaulted by a transgender athlete in a wrestling match.

In December of last year, Kallie Keeler (identified in court papers only as K.M.K.) of Puyallup, at the age of 15, competed for third place at the Lady Jag Kickoff, an all-girls wrestling tournament. When she faced her opponent, she and her mother, Stephanie Lynne Brown, have claimed that they did not know she was facing off against a biological male.

During the match, they allege, the opponent penetrated her. Afterward, another team’s coach informed her that the opponent was male. Keeler left the team in January and her mother asked the school district for a guarantee that she would not have to face a male in wrestling without receiving a penalty. The district refused, saying that Keeler could opt-out only if Keeler already knew the opponent was male and stated that gender-identity information would be kept confidential.

“The U.S. Department of Education opened a Title IX investigation into the district in February. Two Rogers High School administrators were later charged with failing to make a mandatory report. Prosecutors did not charge the opponent,” reported Fox News.

A federal judge in Tacoma denied a preliminary injunction on Aug. 23. The Ninth Circuit denied an emergency injunction on Sept. 25, calling the request a mandatory injunction and finding no likelihood of success strong enough to justify relief before the season. Wrestling in Washington opens in mid-November,” it added.

On behalf of the plaintiff, Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) then filed an emergency application with Justice Elena asking for an injunction pending appeal in K.M.K. v. Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA).

“No girl should have to choose between playing the sports she loves and her safety,” the application say, which asks the court to bar officials from forcing Keeler to wrestle a male while the appeal proceeds.

“The WIAA remains committed to following Washington State law which permits student-athletes to participate in sports consistent with the gender with which they identify,” the organization told Fox News.. “If state law changes in the future, the WIAA holds the authority to revise policies as necessary to remain in compliance with state law.

“The WIAA will not comment further on a matter in litigation,” it added.