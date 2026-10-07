Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham apparently made to troll transgender activists by wearing a hat with the word “woman” on it at the Mizzou football game on Saturday.

Cunningham, a Missouri grad, attended Missouri’s homecoming game wearing a ball cap that read “No Cis Just … Woman.” The first part appears in smaller letters on the side of the cap, and “Woman” is in large letters on the front, the LA Times reported.

To bring the message home, when Cunningham was announced from the booth over the PA system, she entered the field to applause, and she pointed with both hands to the cap.

Cunningham has repeatedly said that she has no hate for transgender people. But she also feels that men claiming to be women should not be allowed to compete in sports against women.

“I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans. And I’m like, ‘I never once said that’” Cunningham said in July. “I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

“I think it’s really important to protect children, and that’s little girls who are also involved in that category,” she added. “And so I’ll stand on what I said, and I’ll always believe that.”

Since coming out against men playing in women’s sports, Cunningham has been a particular target for activists pushing the radical transgender agenda.

Indeed, just this week a columnist for the New York Times-owned The Athletic urged the Indiana Fever to fire Cunningham because her opinions on the trans athlete issue are “too turbulent” for the WNBA.

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