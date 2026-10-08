President Trump Reveals MLB Legend Roger Clemens Will Receive Medal of Freedom

Roger Clemens, former New York Yankee and two-time World Series champion, will be receiving the Medal of Freedom from the White House.

Clemens learned of the award when he introduced President Trump at a rally in San Antonio, Texas, Wednesday night.

“We’re giving him the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” Trump said.

Clemens appeared surprised.

“Well, I’m stunned, number one,” he told the crowd. “And again, 24 years, y’all. This supersedes anything that, obviously, I’ve done in my playing career. And to get it from this man, this president, there wouldn’t be another president I’d want to get [it] from.”

Clemens played for 24 MLB seasons, including 6 with the New York Yankees, 13 with the Boston Red Sox, 2 with the Toronto Blue Jays, and 2 with the Houston Astros, per the California Post:

“The Rocket” racked up a bevy of awards along the way, including the 1986 American League MVP as well as twice winning the pitching Triple Crown (1997, ’98). Trump called Clemens, who ranks ninth all-time with 354 career wins, “maybe the greatest pitcher of all time.” His statistical achievements weren’t enough to get him into the Baseball Hall of Fame, as his candidacy was tainted by alleged steroid use — he was mentioned 82 times in the Mitchell Report in 2007. However, he never tested positive for the banned drug.

Clemens will join Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients including Babe Ruth, Vin Scully, Yogi Berra, Ernie Banks, Stan Musial, Frank Robinson, Roberto Clemente, Hank Aaron, Ted Williams, Jackie Robinson, Mariano Rivera, and Joe DiMaggio.