Oregon defender Bear Alexander was accused of a dirty hit on UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s head on Saturday.

The incident occurred during UCLA’s close 17-15 win over the Ducks when Alexander and fellow defender Jerry Mixon tackled the UCLA QB.

As the pair pulled Iamaleava down, the cameras caught Alexander seemingly smacking the GB in the face, noticeably rocking his helmet.

The video also showed Mixon trying to deliver a shot, but his blow didn’t connect, though Mixon may have been aiming to knock the ball from Iamaleava’s grasp.

No penalty was called on the play, even though the hit was replayed on the broadcast. But even the game broadcasters ignored the incident and didn’t mention it, according to the New York Post.

Iamaleava left the game in the second quarter with a leg injury, so the dirty head shot didn’t appear to affect him.

As of Sunday morning, neither Oregon nor any Big Ten officials had commented on the incident.

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