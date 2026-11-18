Outraged college football fans demanding an explanation from the College Football Playoff (CFP) Selection Committee about what criteria the committee is using to rank nine SEC teams in the top 25 and not drop Alabama, no matter what, are not likely to get an explanation any time soon.

In an interview with The Athletic’s Chris Vannini, CFP Executive Director Ryan Clark said it is not “feasible” to reveal the grading criteria the committee uses.

“Just to let you know, we have not provided those publicly,” Clark said. “Basically, there are so many metrics, to really give that out publicly with an explanation of them isn’t really feasible now. It is something that we’re considering. We’re looking at this in the off-season to see what metrics and how we would present those potentially in coming seasons.”

A relatively charitable reading of that explanation would leave fans with the idea that the committee doesn’t think fans are smart enough to understand the complexities of how the committee decides the rankings. An uncharitable reading would leave some with the impression that the committee doesn’t want fans to know the details of those metrics because those fans could hold them accountable when things don’t make sense.

Like, say, ranking a Tennessee team that beat Alabama six spots behind the Tide despite having the same record. Or, just for giggles, keeping a four-loss South Carolina team that just had their doors blown off by a 3-6 Arkansas team in the top 25.

Whatever “metric” would allow that kind of calamity would almost certainly lead to loud, immediate calls to remove it from the grading criteria.

It’s beyond stunning that the committee is allowed to keep its grading process secret when its decisions determine the postseason of a multi-billion-dollar sport.

It’s also clear that Clark feels no particular pressure to reveal the committee’s inner workings. That may change if some of the lawyers who graduated from Notre Dame, the Big 10, and other non-SEC schools decide to take matters into their own hands.

It’s fair to wonder why they haven’t yet.