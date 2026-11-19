Georgia Attorney General Christopher Carr wrote a letter to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, denouncing LSU for having a “pattern of destructive behavior.”

In his letter to Sankey, Carr alleged that LSU has violated SEC league rules to the point that its actions warrant sanctions and possible expulsions. Per ESPN:

The latest letter, obtained by ESPN, comes a day after LSU placed men’s basketball player RJ Luis on its roster. Luis, 23, played professionally for the Boston Celtics in the preseason after going undrafted out of St. John’s in 2025. He declared for the NBA draft in March 2025. Luis was in uniform for LSU’s game against UL Monroe on Wednesday night and came off the bench to make his debut with 12:04 left in the first half. He finished with 11 points in the win.

Carr called the issue of LSU playing Luis one of immediate “grave concern” following the temporary restraining order placed on him by a state judge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Last Friday, Luis received a preliminary injunction from a local judge to play for another season, which the SEC confirmed it would honor on Monday.

“LSU is again attempting to benefit from the legal chaos it helped to coordinate and encourage,” Carr wrote before calling on Sankey and the SEC to take “appropriate action.”

“LSU’s continued contempt for the rules of the SEC — rules they have voted on and agreed to — cannot go unaddressed,” Carr wrote.

While the SEC cannot enforce penalties for Luis playing due to the preliminary injunction, the league did say in a carefully worded statement on Tuesday that LSU playing Luis is “a deeply concerning and disappointing development.”

“LSU has been in the SEC’s crosshairs for months. That includes a federal lawsuit that came in the wake of a pair of football players who had verbally committed to play for LSU after spending time in NFL camps — Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris — suing for their eligibility in local court in Baton Rouge,” noted ESPN.