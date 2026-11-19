The NFL has denounced Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio for his allusion to Adolf Hitler when referring to New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel after the team returned from the matchup against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany.

Florio issued his joke on Tuesday’s episode of ProFootballTalk Live with co-host Chris Simms. The two discussed a video featuring Vrabel drinking with fans the day before the matchup, with Florio saying he had a “German mustache.”

Florio came under fire for a joke he made during Tuesday’s episode of “ProFootballTalk Live” with co-host Chris Simms.

“You gotta be careful trimming that thin,” Florio said. “Yeah, if you’re in Germany, you gotta be careful trimming the sides of that thing.”

A producer could be heard groaning in the background, which prompted Florio to say, “It’s funny, Gary. It was 80 years ago. Let us have some fun, for crying out loud.”

The NFL responded to the joke on Wednesday, calling it “inappropriate and offensive.”

“We found the remarks inappropriate and offensive,” NFL executive vice president of communications Jeff Miller told Front Office Sports.

Florio operates his show under NBC Sports, which has not issued a statement on the controversy.