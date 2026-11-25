Aaron Rodgers is in his final season as an NFL player. His time with the Steelers, though unofficially, is already over.

Any illusions that Rodgers, a future shoo-in first-ballot Hall of Famer, will spend the rest of his final season as a backup to Mason Rudolph should be dismissed immediately.

He will leave.

The question is only when and whether he gets all of his $22.5 million.

But there is another question, actually. What if Rodgers decides not to ride off into the sunset and instead wants to play out the rest of this season as a starter?

Where would he go?

Here are some possible landing spots.

New England Patriots

The Patriots are without starting quarterback Drake Maye for another month. Under normal circumstances, that would be a death knell for their season, but in the not-very-deep AFC, the Pats are only one game out of the final Wild Card spot.

And who is currently in that final Wild Card spot, only one game ahead of New England? The Steelers.

The team that just decided Mason Rudolph gave them a better chance of winning than Aaron Rodgers. How sweet would it be for a revenge-seeking Rodgers to go to another AFC team to unseat his former squad?

Baltimore Ravens

Speaking of revenge, how sweet would this be? Rodgers could jump to Pittsburgh’s division archrival Baltimore and try to salvage their season. In reality, the Ravens offense is not their primary concern. New starter Jacoby Brissett has actually been great. Baltimore’s defense and special teams have been the main culprits of their demise.

Yet, if the Ravens still think they have a chance, this is a possible landing spot.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons are a dumpster fire. They’re 3-7. However, as bad as that is, they’re only two games out of first place in the lowly NFC South. Some veteran leadership and a spark could be all Atlanta needs to close strong and steal a playoff spot. Rodgers probably also wouldn’t mind playing home games indoors for the first time in his career.

Green Bay Packers

Hear me out. The Packers are only a possibility, not a likelihood. They don’t need a quarterback. Obviously, there were issues with head coach Matt LaFleur when Rodgers left the Packers nearly four years ago.

However, it’s not debatable that Rodgers was known for making great mid-game adjustments in Green Bay that frequently altered game outcomes. And given the Packers’ difficulty in making adjustments during last weekend’s game against the Vikings, that is still clearly an issue in Green Bay.

In this scenario, it might be better to bring Rodgers on as a coach/consultant than as a player.

Of course, he will not want that. But he absolutely could help the Packers win from the sidelines.