Penn State had little time to celebrate its thrilling come-from-behind win against Maryland before both teams decided to duke it out in the middle of the field.

Maryland was in firm control after the first half. But the Nittany Lions came roaring back in the second half, erasing a 20-point deficit while holding the Terps to just three points. Then, with two seconds left and down by two, Penn State kicked the field goal that won the game.

Things seemed contentious but under control in the immediate aftermath. However, as the two teams met to shake hands, several scuffles broke out.

The fight seemed to have begun when Penn State defensive tackle Dallas Vakalahi and offensive lineman Jim Fitzgerald got into it with Maryland receiver Na’eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding.

Vakalahi landed a punch to Gladding’s helmet, and the fight was on after that.

Penn State cornerback Jahmir Joseph was seen helmetless, with a bloody mouth as he fought to get past coaches trying to retrain him. Eventually, Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell came in, hugged Joseph, and led him away from the scene.

The Lions won the game 27-26, securing their seventh win of the season.