Amazon’s Next CEO Led the Cloud Computing Division that Blacklisted Parler

Amazon Web Services (AWS) boss Andy Jassy — who is ultimately responsible for blacking Parler — will take over as the CEO of Amazon when Jeff Bezos steps down from the role.

Jassy will become the new CEO of Amazon later this year. The incoming CEO is currently the head of AWS, which banned Parler from the internet last month under the guise of having concern for the public’s safety.

AWS booted Parler offline earlier this year, claiming that users on the social media platform might “incite violence,” a narrative being used by several big tech companies to justify taking action against political dissenters, including former President Donald Trump and his allies.

Parler reacted by filing an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon, alleging that the tech giant kicked the social media platform off its web hosting service, not out of concern for the public safety, but rather due to being “motivated by political animus.”

While big tech companies and Democrat lawmakers focus on Parler as the sole platform on which pro-Trump protesters organize, FBI affidavits say otherwise.

A criminal complaint filed a few weeks ago revealed that a search warrant was issued on a protester’s Facebook account, as mounting evidence suggests that individuals used Facebook to help organize the Capitol Hill protest.

The DOJ has filed several charges against protesters who were using Facebook to plan their visit to Washington, DC.

Moreover, John Sullivan, the left-wing activist who was arrested and charged in connection to the Capitol Hill riot, had a Twitter account, and still has a YouTube account, which he used to post videos of the siege — videos in which he can be heard encouraging protesters on Capitol Hill.

“Nothing will stop us….they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours….dark to light!” wrote Ashli Babbitt on Twitter, one day before she was fatally shot by a police officer inside the Capitol Building.

Big tech companies, however, have not stifled platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, as they have Parler.

Now, the head of AWS is set to take over Amazon following Tuesday’s announcement that Jeff Bezos will be stepping down from his role as Amazon CEO,and transition to the role of executive chair.

Bezos has been CEO of the company since he founded it nearly 30 years ago.

