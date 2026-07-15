Watch Live: Donald Trump Speaks at Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit

President Donald Trump speaks at the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, PA, on Wednesday, July 15.

The summit, which brings together “America’s leading defense and technology leaders, including senior military commanders, industry CEOs, investors, innovators, workforce developers, and entrepreneurs, to accelerate innovation and strengthen America’s defense industrial base,” is hosted by Pennsylvania Senator Dave McCormick (R), who spoke with Breitbart News on Tuesday about the event.

Breitbart News also spoke with U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, UN Ambassador Mike Waltz, and others at the summit on Wednesday.