‘We Actually Don’t Need AI’: Queen’s Brian May Warns Against the Artificial Intelligence Rush in Music

Legendary guitarist Brian May has used Meta AI to poorly recreate the cover of Queen’s 1980 album The Game as a warning about artificial intelligence, declaring that the technology is not needed and that data centers must not be built in the UK.

NME reports that the Queen guitarist shared the AI-generated image on Instagram, presenting a badly distorted version of the original artwork, which showed all four band members standing side by side in matching leather jackets. In May’s recreated version, the cover is rendered unrecognizable.

“I just had to share this with you guys. I asked Meta AI to show me what the cover of THE GAME album looked like. This is what it gave me ! Good job, eh ?” he wrote in the caption.

“So this is the kind of intelligence that will soon be ruling the world ??! Well, great. Maybe this is the time to realise WE ACTUALLY DON’T NEED AI !!”

May then said he was “now very serious”, writing: “I believe the price we are about to pay for this ‘inevitable’ development is way too high. We must not allow these hideous Data Centres to be built in the UK. They will destroy our beautiful country, like they are already destroying beautiful America.”

He closed the post by addressing Prime Minister Andy Burnham directly: “Dear Andy – you must stop it now. Before it’s too late.”

AI continues to divide opinion among creative figures across music and film. Those who have condemned its use range from Backrooms director Kane Parsons to Pope Leo XIV.

Breitbart News previously reported that country star Brad Paisley is speaking out against the “nightmare scenario” of a data center placed very close to the Nashville Zoo:

“First of all, they don’t have the power to build this,” the Grammy Award-winning singer continued. “They don’t have the water. It doesn’t belong there. It would be an enormous monstrosity, an absolute eyesore, and detract in every way from not only that zoo, but that area.” Paisley went on to insist “it’s not too late” to stop the AI data center. “The zoo is one of the sources of joy in this city,” the “Whiskey Lullaby” singer remined his viewers. “It is one of the top zoos in the world. It’s family memories. It is expanding itself. It’s got all these plans to become even better as a resource for our city.”

Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world. During a time of tremendous upheavals in the economy and society driven by new technology, it is crucial to build the right blueprint to maintain American dominance.

Read more at NME here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.