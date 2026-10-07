Media Research Center: Apple News Hid Stories Reporting on DNC’s Financial Woes Ahead of Midterms

Apple News hid stories that reported on the weak financial condition of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is ahead of the midterm elections, according to the Media Research Center.

Media Research Center (MRC) identified 78 stories about the DNC’s mounting debt, finding that none of them were promoted on Apple News’ top 20 stories from January 1 through September 28, according to the analysis, obtained by the New York Post.

Notably, September 28 marks just five weeks before the 2026 midterm elections — and nearly a year after the DNC disclosed that it is in millions of dollars in debt.

“Apple isn’t curating the news,” MRC President David Bozell said. “It’s running a high-tech protection racket for the political left.”

The MRC found that at least 14 stories about the DNC’s debt from outlets that Apple News typically promotes were also not featured, including USA Today, the Guardian, the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, and Politico.

“Our study found Apple News suppressing coverage of the Democratic Party’s fundraising woes while eagerly serving up stories damaging to Republicans,” Bozell told the Post, adding that stories promoted by the service can generate anywhere from 1 million to 20 million page views.

Interestingly, Apple News uses human editors to select many of the stories that appear on its platform — unlike Google News and Microsoft’s MSN, which depend heavily on algorithms to select and arrange stories.

Late last year, the DNC blamed its nearly $16 million debt on the ill-fated 2024 Biden-Harris campaign. From there, Kamala Harris’ failed 2024 presidential reportedly campaign spent around $1.5 billion.

By the end of it, the Democratic National Committee was left with $20.5 million in debt. then, in October 2025, the DNC took out a $15 million loan for gubernatorial elections.

The DNC rang in 2026 with $17.5 million in debt, according to a report by the New York Times. Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee (RNC) has $230 million in the bank and no debt.

“For years, the media lectured Americans about ‘dirty money in politics’ whenever Republicans had the fundraising advantage,” Bozell told the Post. “Now Democrats are facing a financial mess of their own making, and suddenly the story isn’t worth telling.”

As Breitbart News reported, the DNC’s financial woes have sparked calls to oust DNC Chairman Ken Martin, who has found himself increasingly isolated, throwing a phone at a junior aide’s desk in frustration.

Alana Mastrangelo-Wrask is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.