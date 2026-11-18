Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Jay Clayton said Wednesday that the technology failures that pulled the National Security Agency’s (NSA) classified internal network offline were not a cyberattack, telling the House Homeland Security Committee the disruptions came from maintenance and technical changes.

Clayton gave the assessment at the committee’s annual worldwide threats hearing, according to Fox News.

“They are not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack,” the intelligence chief said. He added that nothing indicated the week’s failures were related to one another.

The damage ran past Maryland. Four sources familiar with the matter told CNN the outage reached the NSA’s cryptologic center in Georgia, which oversees signals intelligence and cyber operations aimed at the Middle East, where the United States is engaged in a war with Iran. Officials there could not use NSANet to reach colleagues deployed in the region.

They used backup channels instead. Several officials said the agency’s most sensitive collection systems kept running, and one noted many NSA networks are too old and too compartmented for the patching to reach.

Officials briefed on the outage blamed the patching itself. The agency was pushing updates for two PHP vulnerabilities, CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619. The flaws rate as high as 9.2 in severity. Every release of the language from the past decade carries at least one of them. Wiz Research disclosed the flaws on Oct. 21 and credited Google DeepMind and OpenAI models with helping find them. PHP runs roughly 70% of the world’s websites.

The FBI, NSA, and CISA told organizations that same day to patch immediately or pull affected systems offline, CBS News reported. The warning carried the NSA’s own name. The agency then sent much of its own workforce home to comply with it. In a statement, the NSA called the episode a “temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance” and said mission-critical capabilities stayed operational.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) claimed the outages are indirectly tied to artificial intelligence. The Democrat vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee pointed to “new tools that can find vulnerabilities in almost all of our systems.” Organizations are now racing through a dozen patches in a single week, he argued.

The DNI told lawmakers superintelligence is increasing the speed and sophistication of offensive and defensive cyber operations.

NSANet went down Tuesday, with six people familiar with the matter confirming the outage and separate sources telling the Wall Street Journal a software patch was behind it, as the agency staggered arrivals at Fort Meade.

Last week brought a four-hour nationwide FAA ground stop, blamed on aging hardware and a Microsoft email failure.

The network was back up by Wednesday evening. Staggered arrivals continue under a schedule the agency calls Code Gray, with no announced end date.