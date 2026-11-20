Walmart has reported a surge in shoppers panic buying after recent tech outages hit critically important systems across the nation.

RBC Capital Markets retail analyst Steven Shemesh told CBS News the major retailer reported its third-quarter earnings Thursday and said it experienced an increase one sales of supplies including soup, water, and ready-to-eat foods, the outlet reported Thursday.

“We’ve seen some evidence of it happening across the consumer retail space. Right now, on the margins, people are preparing more than they have in the past,” he explained. “People want to be comfortable knowing that if we did have an outage for a couple of days, they’d have food in the house.”

Panic buying also drove up sales at Costco, Breitbart News reported. The outlet highlighted the outages at Microsoft, the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) decision to ground all U.S. flights due to “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety” after an issue with air traffic control centers, and a technical problem at JPMorgan Chase that caused disruptions in banking operations.

“Data from market research and analytics firm Circana show that purchases of common emergency-prep staples rose for the four weeks ending Nov. 1. Sales of water germicidal tablets, which remove contaminants from drinking water, surged 154 percent compared with the same period a year ago. Sales of disinfecting wipes rose 72 percent, while moist towelette sales increased 20 percent, according to data from RBC Capital Markets,” the CBS article noted, adding that Tractor Supply also experienced an increased demand for generators, liquid storage tanks, and propane and accessory tanks.

The outages prompted an increase in social media messages for people to stock up on item for their households.

A consumer expert told NBC News she preferred to have three to seven days worth of essentials and avoid stocking up for months at a time:

The news came after the National Security Agency (NSA) was also reportedly facing its third day of classified internal communications outages, according to a Breitbart News article published Thursday.