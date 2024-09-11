Far-left Time Magazine was forced to issue a humiliating correction Wednesday that admitted Kamala Harris supports taxpayer-funded gender reassignment surgery for illegal aliens.

During Tuesday night’s presidential debate, former President Trump said:

She went out in Minnesota and wanted to let criminals that killed people, that burned down Minneapolis, she went out and raised money to get them out of jail. She did things that nobody would ever think of. Now she wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison. This is a radical left liberal that would do this.

All of this is verifiably true. During the Black Lives Matter riots of 2020, Harris infamously promoted and supported a bail fund that created a revolving door for the violent rioters who burned down large parts of Minneapolis and went on to commit other crimes. Oh, and it was CNN that discovered and actually reported this week that in 2019, Harris said on an ACLU questionnaire that as president she would support “taxpayer-funded gender transition surgeries for detained migrants.”

Despite all of this being true, here’s how Time covered this moment: “The former President … falsely claimed that Harris “wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens in prison.”

Now, on top of Time being staffed with lousy, lazy, partisan, left-wing activists who spread misinformation, there’s another reason Time spread this lie… The idea of taxpayer-funded sex change operations for illegal aliens is so outside the mainstream, so wackadoodle, Time likely didn’t even bother to fact-check Trump’s statement. It was simply assumed Trump had invented this because no sane person would ever support something so ridiculously dumb. Honestly, what a way to attract every deviant on the planet to sneak into America — Free sex changes, girls!

Well, much to Time’s humiliation, the truth will out and the outlet was forced to not only issue a correction, but through a correction, a helluva lot more people will read the correction than Time’s dumb article, and the word is out that Kamala does indeed support taxpayer-funded sex-change operations for illegal aliens:

Correction, Sept. 11 The original version of this story mischaracterized as false Donald Trump’s statement accusing Kamala Harris of supporting “transgender operations on illegal aliens in prison” As a presidential candidate in 2019, Harris filled out a questionnaire saying she supported taxpayer-funded gender transition treatment for detained immigrants.

What’s especially interesting is that at no time since this news broke has Kamala or her campaign backed off of this wackadoodle belief.

She actually believes this, and as she made clear, her values have not changed.

