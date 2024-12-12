Nolte: Lesley Stahl, Van Jones ‘Extremely Worried’ About Death of Corporate Media Influence

President-elect Trump’s crushing reelection victory has driven much of the corporate media into despair, including Lesley Stahl and Van Jones.

Tee hee.

Van Jones is a far-left contributor at CNN, which is itself a far-left misinformation outlet that spreads conspiracy theories and promotes political violence.

The disgraced Lesly Stahl hails from 60 Minutes, which is from a fake news outlet that, in an effort to rig the 2020 presidential election, lied about Hunter Biden’s laptop being Russian disinformation. 60 Minutes is a CBS News production, the same CBS News that rigged this year’s vice presidential debate.

This might be a good place to stop, lay aside our political differences, and, as human being to human being, thank Van Jones and Lesley Stahl for the contributions they have personally made to destroy the influence and credibility of the legacy media. Normal People will never be able to thank them enough for exposing just how dishonorable and dishonest the media are.

Anyway…

Here’s Van Jones admitting that the “mainstream [media] has become the fringe and the fringe has become mainstream” through alternative media, especially podcasts.

“There are people out there getting 14 million streams,” Jones admitted, “and we’re on cable news getting one or two million. The political class is way off.”

And here is the comically pompous Lesley Stahl despairing over the same:

“I’m extremely worried about the press. I despair. I worry greatly. We’re at the point where if [sic] the POTUS is going to say ‘Legacy media is dead.’ I’m very dark about it.”

Eat it, sweetheart.

If the knowledge that Lesley Stahl is despairing and in a dark place does not make you want to stand up and cheer, you must be a feminist.

You see, throughout the 2024 campaign, the corporate media were Bruce Willis in The Sixth Sense. They didn’t know they were dead. Being ignorant of their own death, they played all their usual games assuming it would drag Kamala Harris — Celebrity Obama 2.0 — over the finish line. Stahl’s own 60 Minutes went so far as to dishonestly edit Kamala’s interview to make her sound smart. Van Jones’ own CNN raged on and on about Trump’s “Nazi rally” at Madison Square Garden and spread the hoax about Trump calling for Liz Cheney’s execution. Then…

The “too big to rig” results came in on Election Night and it finally hit them: We’re dead. No one believes us anymore. Our influence is gone. We can’t rig elections anymore with our lies and hoaxes. Despair! Despair! Despair!

Donald Trump visiting podcast after podcast, doing Joe Rogan, sitting down for a handful of Breitbart News interviews, is as big a sea change in politics as when John F. Kennedy embraced television in 1960. Radio was declared dead. TV was king.

Well, now, the legacy media is dead and alternative media is king.

But there is one important difference between 1960 and 2025, and that’s this: The 1960 switch was based on technology, the difference in what radio and TV offered. The 2025 switch is based on the legacy media’s credibility implosion, in other words…

And now the legacy media is dead: A death by credibility suicide… A death by a thousand self-inflicted cuts…

I saw it happen in real time this year as the fake media launched one dishonest attack after another against Trump only to see the lie or hoax or double standard immediately swatted away in alternative media. And I use the word “swatted” deliberately because it was that easy to debunk and correct the record. Why? Because we have the power now.

Don’t get me wrong, these lying assholes in Big Media will always be around, but they have castrated themselves to a point where no one outside their asshole bubble listens anymore.

What a wonderful thing to witness.

