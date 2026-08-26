Rasmussen: Gun Control Support Falls Among Likely U.S. Voters

A Rasmussen Reports survey published August 25, 2026, shows gun control support has fallen among likely U.S. voters since October 2024.

The survey was “conducted on August 13 and 16-17, 2026.”

According to Rasmussen Reports, “[Forty-eight percent] of Likely U.S. Voters believe the United States needs stricter gun control laws, down from 51 percent in October 2024.”

Even fewer, 46 percent, “say they would vote for a congressional candidate who promised to completely ban semi-automatic and assault type weapons.”

Ironically, the Supreme Court of the United States agreed to hear a case focused on banning “assault style weapons,” and a decision on that should be handed down by early summer 2027. The SCOTUSBLOG summarized the case as one that will decide “whether the Second and 14th Amendments guarantee the right to possess AR-15 platform and similar semiautomatic rifles.”

If SCOTUS rules that Second and 14th Amendments do in fact guarantee such possession, then talk about banning AR-15s and similar rifles will be moot.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.