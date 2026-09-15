A man accused of plotting an ISIS attack was arrested in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, in possession of “a semiautomatic rifle, five magazines and 190 rounds of ammunition,” according to FOX News.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Jonathan Hunter Kramer, had allegedly pledged allegiance to ISIS but made clear he could not carry out an attack until he had a firearm.

Kramer allegedly went by the name “Hamza Al Rashid” and hinted at a “mission” he planned to carry out once armed.

The FBI has been aware of Kramer since 2023, when “he was charged and adjudicated delinquent in Pennsylvania for his role in a plot to carry out a mass-casualty attack and for possessing child sexual abuse material.” A tip earlier this year brought Kramer under intense focus and ABC News noted that “FBI agents saw Kramer on Sept. 12 get into a rideshare and take it to purchase a disposable phone to meet another individual with a long black bag.”

From there, Kramer allegedly got a hotel room with cash and then “allegedly went to a sporting goods store and was spotted at the gun counter, where FBI agents met him outside in the parking lot.”

In addition to the gun, magazines, and ammo, agents discovered “an entrenchment tool, a prayer rug, pepper spray and approximately 30 knives, along with a handwritten note stating ‘DoNt look For me[.] IDK what I did buT I cant live In constant Fear[.].'”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.