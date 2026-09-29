Say His Name: State Trooper Hayden Phillips Killed in Line of Duty

State Trooper Hayden Phillips was shot and killed at 2:00 p.m. Monday during a traffic stop on Interstate 65 in Warren County, Kentucky.

From the Kentucky State Police:

WSMV noted that Trooper Phillips “was assigned to Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green and was a graduate of Cadet Class 103.” He was a husband and the father of three children.

The suspect in the shooting fled the scene and was apprehended later in Louisville, WDRB/WAVE reported. That suspect, identified as 51-year-old Emonnie Branch, is from Portland, Tennessee.

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Col. Phillip “PJ” Burnett Jr. spoke after Branch’s apprehension, saying, “I want you to know, I’ll only mention his name one time. And the reason why, is because of his cowardly actions that he did today to Trooper Phillips.”

WDRB/WAVE pointed out, “Branch had at least one active warrant out for his arrest” and “was arrested in Tennessee on charges of fraud and impersonation and sentenced to five years probation in July of last year.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.