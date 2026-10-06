Mexico: Mother Fatally Shoots Her Partner and 3 Sons, Then Kills Herself

Thirty-four-year-old Cinthia Abigail Tamez Rivera, aka Cindy Tamez, allegedly shot and killed her partner and her three sons, then killed herself in a murder-suicide in Montemorelos, Mexico last week.

The New York Post identified her partner as 28-year-old Leodegario Moya and her sons as 12-year-old Christian, 11-year-old Bruno, and 2-year-old Gustavo.

Oxygen noted that “the Attorney General’s Office of Nuevo León” indicated that “a preliminary investigation suggests that Rivera killed her partner and the children before dying by suicide.”

Tamez had amassed over 95,000 followers on TikTok. In her last post, dated September 30, 2026, she wrote, “Not everyone knows my s—t side. I am capable of burning down my house just to see the neighbor’s burning, even knowing that I’ll get f–ked too.”

On October 2, 2026, Breitbart News reported on a Houston, Texas, mother who allegedly shot her four-year-old daughter to death after losing custody of her.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.