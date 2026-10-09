Fort Hood terror attack survivor Alonzo Lunsford says he plans to attend the December 3, 2026, execution of Nidal Hasan and look the terrorist in the eyes.

Hasan shot and killed 13 people and wounded numerous others at Fort Hood on November 5, 2009.

The New York Post reported that Lunsford was shot seven times by Hasan and believes it is “fitting” that the terrorist will be shot to death at the same military installation where he carried out his heinous attack.

Breitbart News reported that Hasan will be executed via a firing squad at Ford Hood at 1:00 p.m. on December 3, 2026. Moreover, Sec. of War Pete Hegseth announced that the public will be able to watch the execution.

Hegseth told told Real America’s Voice, “We’ll make sure that people are able to watch it. That it’s public. Because people need to understand that there’s serious consequences for these types of things.”

Fort Hood survivor Lunsford told the BBC, “I’m gonna be there [to watch in person] and before they pull the trigger, I want him to look at me in my eyes and I look at him in his eyes, and I want him to know, ‘Dude you failed. I’m still here.'”

Lunsford added, “I don’t really have any sympathy for him as far as firing squad vs lethal injection, hanging or gas chamber, because he didn’t have that same compassion when he did the deed on 5 November.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.