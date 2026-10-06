Terrorist Nidal Hasan to Be Shot to Death at Fort Hood in December

Convicted terrorist Nidal Hasan will be executed in December by firing squad at Fort Hood for the mass shooting he carried out at that same military installation on November 5, 2009.

On October 6, 2026, Breitbart News pointed to an Associated Press (AP) report noting that President Donald Trump approved the execution by firing squad.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell wrote on X, “Judgement day for Hasan has finally come.”

Later the same day, Acting Sec. of the Army, Hon. Adam Telle, announced via X that Hasan will be executed at Fort Hood.

In a memorandum, Telle wrote, “The execution will take place at Fort Hood, Texas, on Thursday, December 3, 2026, at 1300 Central Time, by firing squad, in accordance with AR 190-55.”

Hasan’s attack left 13 dead and numerous others wounded as he shouted, “Allahu Akbar,” while committing the atrocity.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.