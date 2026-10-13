Two Retired San Francisco Police Officers, 24-Year-Old Daughter, Dead in Double Murder-Suicide

Two retired San Francisco police officers and their 24-year-old daughter are dead following gunfire in a home in Marin County, California, Sunday evening around 5 p.m.

ABC 7 reported that deputies responded to calls about the gun shots and found three bodies in the home, one of which was that of former San Francisco Police Department Deputy Chief Ann Mannix.

The body of 24-year-old daughter Katie Mannix was also found, as was that of the alleged shooter, former San Francisco Police Sergeant Kevin Mannix.

KRON 4 noted that Ann was 65 years of age and Kevin was 68.

Ann was with the San Francisco Police Department for over 30 years, and Kevin was with the department for 27 years.

San Francisco Police Officers Association president Louis Wong said, “To see their lives, and the life of their 24-year-old daughter Katie, end in such a horrific and senseless manner is a burden that weighs heavily on every officer, active and retired.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com