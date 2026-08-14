EXCLUSIVE: Illegal Aliens Rescued by Border Patrol in Daring Missions in Remote Mountainous Crossing Region

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to patrol the rugged mountains east of San Diego found themselves called to rescue illegal aliens suffering from heat-related illnesses on two separate occasions in recent weeks.

In stark contrast to the numerous migrants surrendering to gain release during the Biden border crisis, illegal aliens are now crossing the border in a surreptitious fashion to elude authorities, at times in areas where extreme terrain and high temperatures can create life-threatening conditions.

The first incident unfolded on August 1 at approximately 3:00 p.m., when agents from the Boulevard Station were notified of a report from local law enforcement about an individual lost in the Jacumba Mountains. The report indicated the person may have been experiencing a medical emergency and had little to no water. The person was allegedly experiencing symptoms consistent with heat exhaustion, including disorientation and blurred vision.

With temperatures reaching approximately 107 degrees Fahrenheit, San Diego Sector Boulevard Station Border Patrol agents coordinated with those from the neighboring El Centro Sector to launch a search in the remote, rugged area. Agents quickly gathered the necessary heat-stress supplies, water, and ice before entering the terrain to locate the individual shortly after receiving the call for assistance.

Agents searched the remote area where the person in distress was reported lost and ultimately found him. The person received basic medical aid and was found to require further medical assistance. Agents coordinated air support and local emergency services to assist in the rescue of the person who was determined to be in the United States illegally. Rescuers airlifted the illegal alien to the Jacumba Interchange near U.S. Interstate 8, where an ambulance transported the person to an area hospital for treatment of heat-related injuries.

In another incident on July 26, at 7:00 p.m., a Border Patrol agent operating surveillance technology observed a person walking near Cottonwood Canyon. Additional Border Patrol agents were summoned and responded to the area, where they found the person less than an hour later.

Agents determined the individual was in poor physical condition and unable to walk out of the canyon without assistance. Emergency medical services responded to assist Border Patrol agents in carrying the man out of the canyon. An ambulance transported the individual to an area hospital for further medical evaluation. The unnamed person was also determined to be in the United States illegally.

Chief Patrol Agent Justin De La Torre commented on the dangers posed by cartel smugglers who use the remote area to smuggle illegal aliens, saying, “These rescues are a reminder of the extreme dangers posed by the rugged terrain and intense summer heat. It is also a stark reminder that criminal cartels who smuggle humans do not care about safety or the lives of those they exploit.”

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, both rescued victims, who were found to be illegally present in the United States, will be processed for removal upon medical clearance.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.