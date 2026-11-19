The terrorist organization known as the Sinaloa Cartel killed an innocent man and injured two others during a bombing attack in which they placed three separate explosives. Two of the three explosives were successfully detonated.

The terrorist attacks happened Tuesday night in the popular tourist beach town of Mazatlan, the local newspaper RioDoce reported. The explosions came soon after city and state officials made public statements claiming the region was safe and that government forces were patrolling the state to ensure public safety. The statements came after the city experienced a weekend filled with shootouts and murders.

The first attack took place shortly after 8 p.m. at a used car lot, when the building’s 83-year-old night watchman went outside to collect a delivered package. As the man brought the package inside, the box exploded, killing him and injuring a woman and her adult son who were walking along the sidewalk.

Soon after, authorities shut down Munich Avenue after locals reported finding another explosive device. Military forces responded to the scene and safely retrieved the device.

Authorities responded moments later to a third incident involving explosives on the south side of Mazatlan. That device exploded but left no injuries or fatalities.

The terrorist attacks come at a time when Mexico’s government continues its inability to stop the violence as two factions of the Sinaloa Cartel fight a fierce turf war.

As Breitbart Texas reported, the turf war follows the 2024 kidnapping of Ismael “El Mayo Zambada, the leader of his own faction of the cartel, at the hands of his former allies, Los Chapitos, who then flew him to the United States and turned him over to authorities. That perceived betrayal has led to a fierce war that has killed thousands of both gunmen and innocent victims, with Mexico’s government doing little more than patrol the region and make a few arrests.

One of the key issues in Sinaloa deals with the close ties between the cartel and the country’s political elite. As Breitbart Texas reported, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum continues to protect Sinaloa’s governor, Ruben Rocha Moya, who is a wanted fugitive of the U.S. Department of Justice, wanted on drug trafficking conspiracy and weapons charges. Sheinbaum has been openly refusing to arrest and extradite Rocha Moya, claiming there is no evidence of wrongdoing on the politician’s part, who hails from her own political party.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.