CNN’s Walsh: ‘Pretty Strong Chance You Got Onto a Plane’ in Kabul if You Snuck or Forced Way Into Airport

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “Connect the World,” CNN Chief International Security Correspondent Nick Paton Walsh stated that “It may have been that after the over 100,000 people who were evacuated in those chaotic days got to third countries, they were extensively vetted” but “you could force your way onto the airport, sneak your way onto the airport. There was a pretty strong chance you got onto a plane.”

Walsh said, “[Y]ou have to look at the moment of evacuation of Kabul in August 2021. It may have been that after the over 100,000 people who were evacuated in those chaotic days got to third countries, they were extensively vetted by the U.S. government. But I was there to see, ultimately, the chaos that surrounded those very mayhem-strewn days, in which, ultimately, you could force your way onto the airport, sneak your way onto the airport. There was a pretty strong chance you got onto a plane.”

He continued, “The NDS, who, potentially, the shooter had, in fact, at one point, worked for, had, many thought, control of one of the key gates of that airport and were allowing preferential treatment to those that they knew. So, lots of questions to be asked, potentially, about some of the vetting about people who got through.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett