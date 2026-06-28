Exclusive: Beverage Industry Announces Massive Transparency Initiative to Get Consumers Access to Nutrition Information

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Kevin Keane, President and CEO of the American Beverage Association, talked about consumer transparency.

Keane said, “We’re literally going to make this more accessible to the consumer by putting at their fingertips with QR codes on our beverages.”

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