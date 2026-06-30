Marlow: How Christian Dads of Four Humiliated ‘Supergirl’ Milly Alcock, DCU

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Supergirl.

Marlow said, “She said that they have online profiles that say dad of four and Christian, which is hilarious to her. And she says if you’re pissing off the right kind of people, you’re doing okay. … Once she said that, you knew the thing was going to flop.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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