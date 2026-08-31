Ty Cobb: Trump Turning White House Into ‘Combination of a Whorehouse and Las Vegas’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” former White House lawyer Ty Cobb said President Donald Trump is turning the White House into a “combination of a whorehouse and Las Vegas.”

During a discussion about the 5-4 decision by the Supreme Court that construction of Trump’s ballroom can resume, host Erin Burnett said, “One of the other things that the chief justice said was, and I quote from his dissent, ‘The White House is an iconic American building whose symbolism and history are wrapped up in its architecture. That is, in a sense, a non-legal statement, right? That is a statement that’s somehow more profound than that.”

Cobb said, “Yeah, very much so. I mean, it certainly touched me because, as somebody who had spent a lot of time in the White House and in or about the grounds, you know, it was a beautiful setting and a historic setting.”

He added, “And it’s, you know, it’s turning into some combination of a whorehouse and Las Vegas at this stage of the game with all the golden paving of it. So, it’s tragic what’s going on. But sadly, it’s gonna continue, at least for the time being.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN