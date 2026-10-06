Dem Rep. Garcia: Trump ‘Has Broken this Country’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said President Donald Trump has “broken this country.”

Garcia said, “I do think that beyond his most hardened base, and you see this in the public. I mean, look, he’s now polling in some cases in the high 20s, low 30s. And I think you’re seeing this in the polling, that folks that have traditionally supported him are choosing either, going to stay home, or they lost their confidence in him. You’re having Republicans, some Republicans speak out. I think that has got to continue.”

He added, “I do think it’s a sad state that we are in as a country where he has so distorted what is right. He’s so distorted what we believe and how we should treat other human beings, and the way that we look at how we view immigrants, or the way that others that are suffering should be treated, or people with disabilities. I mean, he has broken this country. And I think a lot of us understand that. We realize the damage. But I’ll say this and I think this is really important. It’s just been in the last month I’ve started to feel hope again. And for so long, the despair was real. But I’m feeling hope again. And I really believe that we’re going to. The beginning of the end of Donald Trump’s presidency is going to happen in November.”

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