Warner: Pulling Jets from U.K. Is Propaganda Win for Iran, No Way We Avoid ‘Permanent’ Toll Extracted by Them

On Monday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) argued that the U.S. moving bombers from the United Kingdom “at least gives Iran a propaganda win” and stated that he doesn’t see any scenario in the Iran War where there won’t be “permanent” Iranian tolls on oil, aluminum, and other things that come out of the area.

Warner said, “[L]et me be clear, we have to protect our personnel, first and foremost. But this kind of hurried exit at least gives Iran a propaganda win that they can claim, hey, we’ve chased the Americans out of their closest allies, the British, away from the U.K. airbase.”

He added, “And as we’ve gone through on your show before, on every metric, from the regime is worse, they still have drones, we’re not getting the enriched uranium, and I see no scenario where the Iranians — whenever the president decides to declare victory — won’t be extracting a toll, on a permanent basis, on both oil, diesel, aluminum, other things that come out — and fertilizer, frankly, some of the components on fertilizer come out of that region as well. This is not good for America.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett