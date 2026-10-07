Sunny Hostin: James’ Cornell Statement ‘May Be Disqualifying’

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “I actually don’t like that

who was appointed to take over this.

She’s a political lightning rod,

and I don’t want to see something as important as this

become a partisan discussion. But also, she

has prejudged the case. She put

out a statement. She referred to

as a victim, said that she

was holding her in her heart and

prayers. And her job is to

adjudicate, was this assault, was