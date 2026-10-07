Sunny Hostin: James’ Cornell Statement ‘May Be Disqualifying’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin said that New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) was a prejudging of the Cornell case and “that may be disqualifying for her.”
Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “I actually don’t like that Letitia James was who was appointed to take over this. She’s a political lightning rod, and I don’t want to see something as important as this become a partisan discussion. But also, she has prejudged the case. She put out a statement. She referred to Jane Doe as a victim, said that she was holding her in her heart and prayers. And her job is to adjudicate, was this assault, was it consensual? And that’s –.”
Hostin then cut in to respond, “I think that may be disqualifying for her. I agree with you on that.”
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.